Daily Wine News

««« return to Daily Wine News index

7/12/2017

Australian wine exports dominate in China

China imported 8.42 million litres of bottled Australian wines in October worth about US$69.6 million, while its bottled French wine imports totalled US$63.76 million for 12.89 million litres, according to the latest figures revealed by China Association for Imports and Exports of Wine & Spirits. Source, The Drinks Business.

Kauri

Bayer

Flavourtech

New Holland

Braud

WID 2017