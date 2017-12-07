|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Australian wine exports dominate in China
China imported 8.42 million litres of bottled Australian wines in October worth about US$69.6 million, while its bottled French wine imports totalled US$63.76 million for 12.89 million litres, according to the latest figures revealed by China Association for Imports and Exports of Wine & Spirits. Source, The Drinks Business.