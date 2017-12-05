««« return to Daily Wine News index

McLaren Vale enters its cubist period

Some locals’ feathers have been ruffled, with grumbles that the Cube sits too far outside the region’s genteel rural demeanour, yet it keeps garnering widespread attention in the long lead up to its eventual opening. A burning question remains: will it have the galvanising effect as a wine tourism drawcard that McLaren Vale hungers for? Source, The Adelaide Review.