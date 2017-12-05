|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Tas winery rebrands after Italian legal action
In a story reminiscent of the legal action taken by French wine producers against use of the word “Champagne”, Spreyton vineyard Emilia Wines has been forced to rebrand after coming up against the pointy end of the law. Source, The Illawarra Mercury.