5/12/2017
Future uncertain in face of water order
Although Hawke's Bay's wine industry "can live with" some form of water conservation order (WCO) on the upper Ngaruroro River, it may not survive in future if this extends to the lower part. This is what the special tribunal considering the WCO application was told yesterday, when the hearing reconvened after a week's break. Source, The New Zealand Herald.