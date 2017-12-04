««« return to Daily Wine News index

"Britons will starve" without EU fruit pickers

The chief executive of Chapel Down, an official wine supplier to 10 Downing Street, has warned that Britons will "starve" if the door is closed to foreign fruit pickers after Brexit. England's biggest winemaker, based in Kent, relies on EU workers to pick grapes for its drinks, which also include beer, cider and gin. Source, The Telegraph.