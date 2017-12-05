|Grapegrower & Winemaker
No Château de Fieuzal 2017 wine due to frost
Château de Fieuzal, the Pessac-Léognan cru classé château owned by the Irish Quinn family, has announced that it won’t release any wine from the Bordeaux 2017 harvest because severe frost damaged too much of its crop. Source, Decanter.