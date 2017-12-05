|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Wildfire recovery benefit raises over $3.4m
Chefs and leading members of the Napa and Sonoma county wine community helped power a dinner and charity auction on the night of Dec. 2 that raised more than $3.4 million to benefit recovery efforts in the wake of October’s devastating wildfires in California’s North Bay counties. Source, Wine Spectator.