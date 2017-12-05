|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Natural wine is a runaway train
There is no official Natural Wine Movement. I think that’s why so many people struggle with it. Natural wines are not as codified as, for example, biodynamic farming, where in order to use the term you need to undergo rigorous certification. There are no rules for what constitutes “natural.” Source, VinePair.