1/12/2017
Missouri's wine sale and shipping laws challenged
The Missouri law that bars out-of-state wine distributors from shipping directly to in-state customers is now the subject of a lawsuit. A Florida wine store, its owner and a St. Louis wine enthusiast are the plaintiffs behind the suit, which was filed yesterday in federal court. They claim that the state's unwillingness to let the shop ship to customers in Missouri is unconstitutional. Source, Riverfront Times