Winemaker learned it all along the way

Winning the Supreme award at the Enterprising Rural Women Awards in Invercargill recently, Debra Cruikshank was overwhelmed. The Tannacrieff Wines and DC Wines owner, as she puts it, sort of fell into winemaking. From day one on her journey with her own business, she knew she had to create a niche market and she has done just that. "Everything I’ve done, I’ve learned along the way." Source, Otago Daily Times