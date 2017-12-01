««« return to Daily Wine News index

Marlborough worker shortage a 'crisis'

Marlborough's ongoing worker shortage has become a "crisis" that can no longer be tackled by businesses on their own, experts says. Business consultant Tony Smale said industry-wide action was needed five years ago, and warned the problem would only get worse if something was not done. The local wine industry was expected to need an extra 2000 workers in the next two to three years. Source, Stuff