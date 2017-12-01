|Grapegrower & Winemaker
International gold for McLaren Vale Cab Sauv
Shark’s Block McLaren Vale Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 staved off the competition at the Alliances du Monde International Wine and Barrel competition earlier this month. The wine was awarded a gold medal in the international show. Only two Australian wines in total received gold medals. Source, Victor Harbour Times