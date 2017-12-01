|Grapegrower & Winemaker
The story behind Margaret River's first wine
'Ignorant and possibly possessed', is how Tom Cullity described himself on his madcap endeavour to make the first wine in WA's Margaret River, 50 years ago. Cullity would drag himself out of bed, get into his Peugeot 403 and drive five hours to Margaret River to tend his newly planted vines. The locals in the farming community thought the Perth cardiologist was crazy. Source, The Australian