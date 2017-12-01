««« return to Daily Wine News index

Why wine never tastes the same once you’ve flown it

A glass of wine might be the thing you enjoy most on a flight. But flying may be wine’s worst enemy. Roy Moorfield, an international wine consultant with Cathay Pacific, works to develop wines that are served mid-flight. He told News.com.au there were two things about flying that worked against wine, whether it was that in-flight glass you enjoyed with your dinner, or the souvenir bottle you brought home in your suitcase.