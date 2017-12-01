|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Henschke Peggy's Hill a pinnacle of Riesling
Barossa Valley wineries shone at last week’s National Wine Show of Australia in Canberra, with an Eden Valley Riesling taking out the varietal’s coveted trophy. After being awarded the top gold medal in the 2017 Riesling class, the Henschke Peggy’s Hill Riesling 2017 was named best Riesling of show. Henschke senior winemaker Paul Hampton said the gong was a “great win” for the Eden Valley wine region. Source, Barossa & Light Herald