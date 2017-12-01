|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Deal restores Dalwood name to historic estate
In a major coup for Hunter Valley wine history, the Iris Capital group of Sydney hotelier and developer Sam Arnaout has bought the right to restore the Dalwood name to the Branxton home of Australia’s oldest continuously operating vineyard estate. Source, Newcastle Herald