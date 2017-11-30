|Grapegrower & Winemaker
New lustre to Horden and sons
Anthony Hordern and Sons was once the largest department store in Sydney with 21 hectares of retail space and today, half a century after it disappeared, John Hordern and sons are making a big impression in the wine industry. Source, The Muswellbrook Chronicle.