30/11/2017
Extending the life of glyphosate
After months of indecision the European Union has voted to extend the licence of the herbicide, glyphosate for five years. Charles Sturt University Emeritus Professor Jim Pratley from the Graham Centre for Agricultural Innovation writes about the implications for Australian agriculture. Source, CSU News.