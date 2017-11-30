|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Rising health trend drives low ABV wines
A growing trend for healthy living and teetotalism, particularly among young adults, is continuing to drive sales of low alcohol wine, according to BMI Research, with a number of retailers working to bolster their ranges. Source, The Drinks Business.