|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index30/11/2017
Houston Rodeo wine comp results
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
A Cabernet from Paso Robles won top honors in the 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo International Wine Competition. The 2014 J. Lohr Vineyards Signature Cabernet Sauvignon is only the second entry from that AVA (American Viticultural Area) to prevail in the event since judging began in 2004. Source, Chron.