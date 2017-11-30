««« return to Daily Wine News index

Houston Rodeo wine comp results

A Cabernet from Paso Robles won top honors in the 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo International Wine Competition. The 2014 J. Lohr Vineyards Signature Cabernet Sauvignon is only the second entry from that AVA (American Viticultural Area) to prevail in the event since judging began in 2004. Source, Chron.