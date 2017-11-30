|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Bubbly British Columbia
You could say that a mountain pushed Gordon Fitzpatrick into the sparkling-wine business. The president of Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley opened an impressive facility purpose-built for Champagne-style bubbly last spring. Source, The Globe and Mail.