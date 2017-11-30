|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Utilising the winery restaurant in winter
Alistair and Fiona Forster took over the vineyard restaurant at Mahana earlier this year. It was previously run as part of the Mahana winery operation but when the owners of Mahana closed the restaurant for the winter it provided an opportunity for Alistair and Fiona to make them an offer. Source, Stuff.