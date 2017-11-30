|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Honoured for outstanding service
Riversun Nursery founder and managing director Geoff Thorpe has been honoured by the New Zealand wine industry for his outstanding 35 years of service to the industry. Mr Thorpe was made a ‘Fellow of New Zealand Winegrowers’ at the Air New Zealand Wine Awards on Saturday night. Source, Gisborne Herald.