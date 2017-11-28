Daily Wine News

28/11/2017

Tourism benefits from cooperation

The people behind some of Hawke's Bay's biggest events are working together to boost tourism by creating new region-wide events. Following the adoption of Matariki (the Hawke's Bay regional economic development strategy), an event management group has been examining how to enhance visitor satisfaction and increase spend. Source, The New Zealand Herald.

