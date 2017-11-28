|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index28/11/2017
NZ Winegrowers name 2018 somm scholars
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
New Zealand Winegrowers has announced the UK, Ireland and European recipients of its 2018 International Sommelier Scholarship, which will see eight individuals travel to the country for an educational sommit attended by just 20 sommeliers. Source, The Drinks Business.