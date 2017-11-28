|Grapegrower & Winemaker
28/11/2017
More international success for Pegeric
One of Australia’s smallest wine producers, located in Macedon Ranges, has had more than just a taste of success in an international wine competition. Tylden’s Pegeric Wines took out two trophies in this year’s Hong Kong International Wine and Spirit Competition. Source, Star Weekly.