New president for Swan Valley Winemakers

Last week the Swan Valley & Regional Winemakers Association held their Annual General Meeting and a new President was elected – Yuri Berns, Winemaker from Sittella. He takes over from John Griffiths, Winemaker from Faber Vineyard who is rotating off from the President role but will remain on the executive committee. Source, Winetitles.