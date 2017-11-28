|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Sydney Intl Wine Comp results
Australian, New Zealand and European wines played to their strengths when the results of the 38th Sydney International Competition were announced yesterday (October 27). Australian wines dominated the medium bodied white and red categories, while New Zealand continued its stellar performance amongst the Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir classes. Source, Winetitles.