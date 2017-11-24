|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Majestic's acquisition of Naked Wines paying off
Majestic Wine’s £70 million acquisition of Naked Wines – an online wine startup that asks its customers to fund the production of new wines – seems to be paying off just over two years after the deal went through. Source, Business Insider.