24/11/2017
Sandalford Wines adds two more awards
Sandalford Wines has received two awards at the Catering Institute of WA Gold Plate Awards, bringing its total to 15 and making it the most awarded venue in the awards’ 52-year history. The winery won the awards in the Best Modern Australian and Best Tourism Restaurant categories. Source, Community News Group.