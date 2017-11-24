|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Producktive members of the winery crew
A quack pest-control squad has taken up residence at a Tasmanian vineyard after being rescued by the RSPCA. Frogmore Creek Vineyard has adopted 24 ducks from the animal welfare group to join an existing flock already patrolling the vines for pests — particularly snails — at Campania. Source, The Mercury.