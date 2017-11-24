|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Estimating the impact of xylella in Australia
A Xylella fastidiosa incursion could cost Australia’s wine grape and wine-making industries up to $7.9 billion over 50 years, according to a new report released by the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences. Source, Winetitles.