|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index23/11/2017
California production exceeds records
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Researchers have found that California’s dynamic wine production industry has likely been underreported by as much as 14-20 percent for years, and they suggest an improved method to calculate crush prices. Source, Western Farm Press.