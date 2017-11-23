|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Kistler founder Mark Bixler dies
Mark Bixler, one of the founders of leading Sonoma winery Kistler Vineyards, died Nov. 16, after a brief illness. Bixler was an original partner with winemaker Steve Kistler when the winery was founded in 1978, and as Kistler said in a statement, “[He] was instrumental to [the winery’s] growth and success over the years.” Source, Wine Spectator.