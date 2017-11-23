««« return to Daily Wine News index

Chancellor freezes wine duty

UK chancellor of the exchequer, Philip Hammond, has announced that duty on wine, beers, spirits and most ciders will be frozen. Earlier this week, The Wine and Spirits Trade Association (WSTA) had called for Hammond ‘to not be a ‘Scrooge’ this Christmas’ and freeze duty on wine and spirits to be frozen in the November budget. Source, Decanter.