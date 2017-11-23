|Grapegrower & Winemaker
New features for NZ tasting in UK
The New Zealand Winegrowers is to hold its Annual Trade Tasting in January at a new venue with a range of new features. The tasting, themed Flavours of New Zealand, will offer small 30 minute focussed seminars that will explore the different varieties and styles of country has to offer. Source, Harpers.