23/11/2017
The best cellar doors in Marlborough
On November 21 The Wine Marlborough Cellar Door of the Year final was held at Brancott Estate Cellar Door and Restaurant. On the night, Bladen and Hunter’s Wines were announced as joint winners of the title with Wairau River coming in third place. Source, Winetitles.