22/11/2017
Barbaresco's winery in a train station
South Australian winemaker Dave Fletcher recalls his first taste of Italian nebbiolo, back in 2000. Curiosity about the native Piedmontese grape turned into fascination, and a new life. Dave and his wife, Eleanor, opened their own winery and cellar door, La Stazione, this year. Source, Gourmet Traveller.