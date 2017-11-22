««« return to Daily Wine News index

Barbaresco's winery in a train station

South Australian winemaker Dave Fletcher recalls his first taste of Italian nebbiolo, back in 2000. Curiosity about the native Piedmontese grape turned into fascination, and a new life. Dave and his wife, Eleanor, opened their own winery and cellar door, La Stazione, this year. Source, Gourmet Traveller.