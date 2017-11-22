««« return to Daily Wine News index

Everyone wants a wine experience

But how about just a nice wine? Is that asking too much? Or too little? Anyone who knew wine even 10 years ago, never mind 20 years ago or more, could echo her assertion in a wine context. You had a little piece of paper—a merchant’s newsletter, an advertisement, a restaurant wine list—with a bunch of known-to-you wine names on it, and they would sell with no fuss. Source, Wine Spectator.