|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index22/11/2017
SA's agri-revenue hits high
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Food and wine revenue across South Australia has increased by more than $1 billion over last year, a 7 per cent increase. Most of the increase can from last year’s record grain harvest and the growing value of the wine sector. Source, The Naracoorte Herald.