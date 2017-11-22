Daily Wine News

22/11/2017

Leading the charge on winemaking success

Oxford-educated Robyn Lewis says she is encouraged by the growing number of women who are the sole or equal decision-makers in farms. “However, I think women aren’t given sufficient credit for what they do. Running an agribusiness is a partnership. Both partners should be treated equally." Source, The Weekly Times.

