|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index22/11/2017
Leading the charge on winemaking success
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Oxford-educated Robyn Lewis says she is encouraged by the growing number of women who are the sole or equal decision-makers in farms. “However, I think women aren’t given sufficient credit for what they do. Running an agribusiness is a partnership. Both partners should be treated equally." Source, The Weekly Times.