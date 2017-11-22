|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Anderson Winery celebrates 25 years
“Maybe I was stubbornly hopeful,” Howard Anderson says of the mindset that carried him through the first decade of running his own winery in North East Victoria. This year Anderson Winery celebrates a quarter of a century in the game. Source, The Weekly Times.