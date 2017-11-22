|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Champagne keeps flowing at Vasse Felix
The champagne is rarely on ice at Vasse Felix these days. Margaret River's first wine estate, already celebrating its 50th birthday this year, is now rated the best new world winery in the world by influential US wine publication Wine Enthusiast. Source, WA Today.