|Grapegrower & Winemaker
|Wine & Viticulture Journal
|Wine Industry Directory
|
|Daily Wine News
|
|Bookstore
««« return to Daily Wine News index21/11/2017
Sunraysia growers rebound after storm
Subscribe to Daily Wine News RSS feed
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Subscribe to Daily Wine News e-mail
Browse the DWN Archive by date
Remembrance Day last year is not easily forgotten by the fruit growers of Sunraysia. About 7pm that day, as many sat down for dinner, a savage storm swept through the region, unleashing 100km/h winds and dumping large hailstones the size of golf balls. Source, The Weekly Times Now.