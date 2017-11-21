Daily Wine News

21/11/2017

Water out of wine

A University of Saskatch­ewan PhD chemistry student has devised a new and more energy-efficient way to separate water from ethanol. Leila Dehabadi is using starch-based materials such as corn, and can extract the water without using additional energy to isolate the ethanol, which could reduce the cost of biofuels. Source, Manitoba Cooperator.

