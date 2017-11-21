|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Water out of wine
A University of Saskatchewan PhD chemistry student has devised a new and more energy-efficient way to separate water from ethanol. Leila Dehabadi is using starch-based materials such as corn, and can extract the water without using additional energy to isolate the ethanol, which could reduce the cost of biofuels. Source, Manitoba Cooperator.