21/11/2017

Neal Martin leaves Wine Advocate for Vinous

Having worked for Parker since 2006, news of Martin’s departure was posted on Galloni’s Vinous website today. “Life should be about exploring possibilities. The prospect of joining Vinous raised so many that it was impossible to resist being a part of a truly world-class team,” Martin said. Source, The Drinks Business.

