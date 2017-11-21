|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Georgian wine wins top prize in Poland
20 Georgian wine companies have participated in the international wine fair EnoExpo 2017 held in Krakow, Poland this month. The EnoExpo is considered one of the most important and professional events in the wine industry in Poland. Source, Agenda.