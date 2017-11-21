««« return to Daily Wine News index

Gallo winery could mean free for all in Lodi

Phil Abba has a working relationship with E&J Gallo. His family has sold grapes to the Modesto-based winemaker since the 1960s. That doesn’t mean he wants Gallo, the largest exporter of California wine, building a massive new winery in the vineyards across the road from his own rural home in the Acampo area. Source, Recordnet.