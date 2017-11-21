|Grapegrower & Winemaker
Grape juice treated like wine
A new sparkling grape juice is being treated like booze, despite not containing a single drop of alcohol. Lisa Newlands, 43, attempted to buy a bottle of the Lindauer's new faux bubbly and left empty handed because customers must have ID and purchase within the store's alcohol-dealing hours. Source, Stuff.