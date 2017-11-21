««« return to Daily Wine News index

Kiwi nominated for top global wine role

New Zealand Winegrowers welcomes the New Zealand government’s nomination of Dr John Barker as a candidate for the role of Director General of the International Organisation of Vine & Wine (OIV). The current Director General, M. Jean-Marie Aurand of France, will step down from his role in December 2018, after serving a five year term. Source, Winetitles.